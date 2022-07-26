‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial’: David Harbour & Pedro Pascal to Headline HBO Limited Series

David Harbour and Pedro Pascal are reportedly teaming up to star in the limited series My Dentist’s Murder Trial for HBO.

According to Variety, the show, which is currently in development, is inspired by the New Yorker article, “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation,” by writer James Lasdun. The article tells the true story of how Dr. Gilberto Nunez was indicted for the death of his friend, Thomas Kolman.

Pascal and Harbour are currently attached to executive produce the series in addition to starring. Meanwhile, pilot director Steve Conrad will pen the script and executive produce alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Bruce Terris, Molly Allen, Lasdun, and MGM Television. The series will be co-executive produced by Taylor Latham.

This isn’t the first major HBO role for Pascal who is currently set to lead as Joel in the premium cabler’s buzzy adaptation of The Last of Us. He also starred in the wildly popular Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell. Most notably, Pascal stars as leading character Din Djarin, a.k.a. Mando, in Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

As for Pascal’s costar Harbour, he’s just finished his Season 4 stint with Netflix’s Stranger Things, which will continue onto a fifth and final season in the future. Harbour is also no stranger to HBO as he previously featured in Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom.

Stay tuned for more details on this developing limited series as it continues to take shape at HBO and let us know what you think about the project in the comments section, below.