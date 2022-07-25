‘Law & Order’ & ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Paul Sorvino Dies at 83

Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino has died. The actor known for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s hit was 83.

News of Sorvino’s death was announced by his wife Dee Dee. According to his publicist, Roger Neal, Sorvino died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday, July 25. The late actor was the father of Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino who currently stars in Starz comedy Shining Vale.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” his wife shared in a statement. Best known for his role in Goodfellas, Sorvino’s filmography ranges across television, film, and the stage.

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Mira shared a statement of her own, taking to social media to write, “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Sorvino’s most recent television role was in Epix‘s mob drama The Godfather of Harlem in which he played Frank Costello. His other notable TV roles include Sergeant Phil Cerreta on Law & Order, Detective Ike Porter on The Oldest Rookie, George Platt on We’ll Get By, Nicolo Rizzuto Sr. on Bad Blood, and Frank DeLucca on That’s Life among many others.

Besides Goodfellas, the actor’s other film work includes movies like The Gambler, Baz Luhrmann‘s Romeo + Juliet, Nixon, The Cooler, Dick Tracy, Bulworth, and Rule’s Don’t Apply among other titles. According to the actor’s IMDb page, he was attached to four upcoming titles including Pursued a title that’s reportedly finished but unreleased, The Ride which is in post-production, My Jurassic Place which is filming, and the TV film The Chameleon.