Disney had a bit of a snafu during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Marvel announced a slew of release dates and titles during its Hall H panel on Saturday, July 23, and in an email sent to press summing up the information, Regé-Jean Page‘s name was at the end of the Secret Invasion cast list, which includes Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and more. But Page is not in Secret Invasion, Disney later clarified. His name was included in error.

A spokesperson for Disney told TVLine Page’s inclusion in the cast list was an accident. As the press release read, “Next up, the thrilling new series Secret Invasion launches on Disney+ in Spring 2023. Cobie Smulders, who reprises her role of Maria Hill — a decorated spy and Nick Fury’s loyal #2 — was on hand to talk about the new show. To the audience’s delight, a clip was shown to give a glimpse of what’s in store.

“Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos — characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Regé-Jean Page.”

Ben-Adir (The OA, The Comey Rule), Clarke (Game of Thrones), and Colman (The Crown, Fleabag) are confirmed cast for the series, premiering in Spring 2023 on Disney+.

Secret Invasion is connected to the plot of Captain Marvel. It focuses on a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. This series and the others announced at Marvel’s SDCC panel are all part of MCU Phase 5, dubbed “The Multiverse Saga.”

Here’s the rest of the MCU Phase 5 release schedule (and note the Agatha Harkness spinoff name change!):

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 17

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in theaters November 11, 2022

Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in theaters May 5, 2023

Echo, an Original series, streaming Summer 2023

Loki Season 2, streaming Summer 2023

Blade, in theaters November 3, 2023

Ironheart, an Original series, streaming Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, an Original series, streaming Winter 2023

Daredevil: Born Again, an Original series, streaming Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts, in theaters July 26, 2024

Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025

That’s a lot of projects. Hey, who’s to say Page couldn’t be part of one?

Secret Invasion, Series Premiere, Spring 2023, Disney+