Double The Rock as MC of Shark Week and on ‘WWE Rivals,’ Allison Janney’s Roots, ‘Hotel Portofino’ Finale, Ken Jennings on ‘Pyramid’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is getting plenty of exposure this weekend—as the first Master of Ceremonies of Discovery’s Shark Week, now in its 34th summer, and as the subject of A&E’s WWE Rivals, spotlighting his battles with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Emmy and Oscar winner Allison Janney traces her family’s past on NBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? Secrets are revealed in the finale of PBS’s Hotel Portofino. Ken Jennings moonlights from Jeopardy! as a contestant on The $100,000 Pyramid.

Shark Week

SUNDAY: Just when you thought it was safe to chill on the sofa… along comes the 34th season of Discovery’s brand-defining Shark Week programming stunt, for the first time featuring a Master of Ceremonies: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, filming his introductions from his home state of Hawaii. The centerpiece of Sunday’s official opening night is a return visit from the Jackass crew in Jackass Shark Week 2.0 (9/8c), with Johnny Knoxville joining his buds Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Jasper, Dark Shark and Zach Holmes on a prank-filled mission to get their pal Poopies over his fear of sharks. Other Sunday night titles include Great White Battleground (8/7c), set in South Africa, and Great White Open Ocean (10:30/9:30c).

Getty Images

WWE Rivals

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The Rock is back, in vintage form, in the new series profiling pro wrestling’s greatest feuds—in this episode, The Rock’s legendary rivalry with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, with classic clips and taped interviews reliving the battles that propelled them to the main card of three WrestleManias. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr., a former WWE writer, leads a roundtable of experts, sharing how his grandmother turned on The Rock for good after he turned corporate heel in 1998. Some grudges never heal.

Scott Eisen/NBC

Who Do You Think You Are?

7/6c

SUNDAY: Winner of seven Emmys (including multiple wins for The West Wing and Mom) and an Oscar, Allison Janney learns her roots go deep in American history as the latest subject of the award-winning genealogy series. She traces her maternal family tree back to the 1600s, with ancestors who were among America’s first British settlers.

PBS

Hotel Portofino

Season Finale 8/7c

SUNDAY: The soapy 1920s period drama ends its first season with secrets revealed, including the mystery of the missing heirloom. The love triangle between hotel owner Bella’s (Natascha McElhone) son Lucian (Oliver Dench), his intended fiancé Rose (Claude Scott-Mitchell) and nanny Constance (Louisa Binder) becomes more complicated when a locket is discovered shedding light on Constance’s past. A second season has been ordered.

ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid

10/9c

SUNDAY: We’ll take punny categories for $800—oops, wrong show. An understandable mistake, given that Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings is moonlighting as a contestant on the revered word-association game, hosted by Michael Strahan. Jennings matches wits with campy TV personality Ross Mathews in the first round, followed by a match-up of the flamboyant RuPaul vs. original Queer Eye maven Carson Kressley.

Inside Weekend TV: