“I’m the king of dreams, ruler of the nightmare realm.” What better way to start the teaser for Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman? The streaming service released the official preview as well as announced that Mark Hamill will be voicing the beloved character Merv Pumpkinhead. The series will premiere on August 5.

While Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman) thinks Morpheus, the Sandman, the Dream King (Tom Sturridge) is “a fairy story,” she quickly finds out that’s not the case. He’s back and the teaser below offers a look at the fantastical realm and world of the series based on Neil Gaiman’s comic series — and tells us what Morpheus being gone has meant for it.

In the 10-episode The Sandman, when “Dream — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused,” Netflix teases. It “is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures.”

The series also stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as “Kyo Ra”), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, and Razane Jammal.

The Sandman is developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer. Gaiman and Goyer also serve as writers.

The Sandman, Series Premiere, Friday, August 5, Netflix