While the cast of Ghosts makes viewers of the CBS comedy laugh on a weekly basis, the stars are cracking up behind the scenes all of the time if Season 1’s blooper reel is any indication.

Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con following the success of its freshman run and on the heels of its upcoming second season, Ghosts was represented at the convention during a panel presentation with the cast. During the session, attendees were treated with over two minutes of hilarious bloopers.

Among the stars on site for the celebration were Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, and Devan Long. Along with attending the panel, they can’t help but crack up in the hilarious and spirited blooper reel which includes the all-too-familiar forgetting of lines, making each other laugh, and some clumsy moments.

For those less familiar with the new fan-favorite comedy, Ghosts follows young couple, Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), who move into her relative’s old mansion with the hope of transforming it into a Bed and Breakfast. When Sam falls on the stairs, she awakes to find that she can see ghosts, many of which are dwelling around Woodstone.

Catch the hilarious video, above, and don’t miss what’s next for Sam, Jay, and the ghosts when Ghosts returns to television this fall. Until then, stay tuned for more first looks like this one.

Ghosts, Season 2, Coming Fall 2022, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS