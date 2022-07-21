‘Ghosts’ Stars on Having Mark Hamill as a Fan & Season 2 Surprises (VIDEO)

The spirits and livings of Woodstone ventured outside of their mansion to visit San Diego Comic-Con, where they talked all things Ghosts.

Sitting down with TV Insider’s Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Brandon Scott Jones, and Devan Long talked everything from fans, to costumes, and much more.

“We’ve had fans ranging from Mark Hamill — Luke Skywalker himself — all the way to my neighbors who now know that I live in the neighborhood after several years,” Ambudkar says jokingly about fan interactions after the CBS series’ first season. “Across the board, I think Ghosts has really struck a chord with audiences,” Ambudkar adds, “families especially.”

Some of the other experiences the cast has had with fans include Moriarty meeting someone who dressed up as his lovable ’80s dad character Pete for Halloween. “This little girl came dressed as my character, not knowing that I lived there,” he remarks. And Pinnock, who plays lounge singer Alberta, gave an honorary shoutout to Brenda, a woman from Michigan whom she met in Wine Country.

Zaragoza, the man behind Native American Sasappis, notes that he’s met many grandmas and aunties who have lauded the show’s indigenous representation. As for what’s ahead in Season 2? Following the opening of Sam (McIver) and Jay’s (Ambudkar) bed and breakfast at Woodstone, McIver sarcastically quips, “I think it’s going to go really smooth.” Ambudkar is even less optimistic about their characters, teasing, “We’ve got a long road ahead.”

See what else the stars had to say about the second season, their costumes, and much more in the full video, above. And stay tuned for more exclusive interviews like this one as San Diego Comic-Con continues.

Ghosts, Season 2, Coming Fall 2022, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS