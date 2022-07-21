The wolves are back on Paramount+ in a new movie, and at San Diego Comic-Con, a new teaser was unveiled.

The pack is back together in Teen Wolf: The Movie, and it’s a good thing because they’re going to have a lot to deal with, namely whoever’s telling someone, “You want retribution against him, his friends, everyone he loves. Set me free, and we will play a new game. A game of chaos, strife, and pain!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

But perhaps most important is what comes near the end of the video. Scott (Tyler Posey) has some big news for Chris Argent (JR Bourne) about his daughter (Crystal Reed): “Allison, she’s alive. She’s back.” Watch the teaser above for much more.

In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

The movie brings back series cast members Posey, Tyler Hoechlin (Derek), Holland Roden (Lydia), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Reed, Orny Adams (Coach), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Stilinski), Bourne, Colton Haynes (Jackson), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Vince Mattis (Eli), Nobi Nakanishi (Deputy Ishida), Khylin Rhambo (Mason), Amy Workman (Hikari), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam).

Teen Wolf: The Movie, Premiere, TBA, Paramount+