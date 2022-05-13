‘Superman & Lois’ Hero Tyler Hoechlin Rejoins the ‘Teen Wolf’ Pack

Oh Hale yes, the Teen Wolf movie just got even more bite!

After weeks of wondering whether Tyler Hoechlin‘s Derek Hale would be appearing in Paramount+’s in-production Teen Wolf: The Movie, it has finally been confirmed that the Superman & Lois star will indeed be baring his fangs once again. He joins previously reported returning costars Tyler Posey (Scott), Holland Roden (Lydia), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Crystal Reed (Allison), Orny Adams (Coach), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Stilinski), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Colton Haynes (Jackson), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Hoechlin’s S&L pal Ian Bohen (peter Hale), Vince Mattis (Eli), Nobi Nakanishi (Deputy Ishida), Khylin Rhambo (Mason), Amy Workman (Hikari), and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam).

When we last saw Hoechlin’s one-time Alpha during the MTV horror-drama’s run, Derek had developed the ability to fully shift into wolf form following a near-death experience in the desert at the end of Season 4. Hopefully, his evolution has continued during his time away from the gang, since the movie’s synopsis makes it sound like it’s all-paws-on deck.

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Past TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites cover boys Hoechlin and Posey are both on board as exec-producers, along with series creator Jeff Davis, who has also written the feature-length original.

All 100 episodes of Teen Wolf are currently available for streaming on Paramount+.