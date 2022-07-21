3 Ways ‘New Amsterdam’ Could Handle Freema Agyeman’s Exit & Sharpwin

It seems impossible to imagine New Amsterdam taking a bow without Freema Agyeman. No Dr. Helen Sharpe? No Sharpwin? But such is the case, as the actress announced that she will not be returning for the medical drama’s fifth and final season on NBC.

Her exit comes as Helen’s in the middle of the major cliffhanger that ended the Season 4 finale: She didn’t show up for her own wedding! Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) had been waiting for her to fly in, only for her to first text, “Today has been… I have no words. Will call you ASAP.” Then, after the roof had been set up beautifully for their wedding, the two finally spoke over the phone and Helen, crying, told him, “I can’t. I just can’t. I’m so sorry.” She was still in London.

So how will New Amsterdam resolve that cliffhanger, handle Helen’s absence, and address what that means for Sharpwin? We have some theories below.

Helen Has to Be in London

Whatever had Helen so upset at the end of the Season 4 finale didn’t have to necessarily have anything to do with her and Max’s relationship. Instead, it could involve her mother, whom she’d been reconnecting with since being in London, and something might necessitate her to stay in London — and want to handle it on her own. That would be the only way we could see Max staying in New York and not trying to help her in London, though we do worry that could lead to a split for the couple if he pushes too hard to try to essentially be Max.

Long-Distance Sharpwin

Maybe there’s a timer on whatever’s going on with Helen in London, and that way fans can feel secure in Sharpwin’s happily ever after (eventually). She could insist he stay in New York, he could agree to help New Amsterdam (which still needs a medical director), and they could plan to be together again once she takes care of whatever she needs to and he feels like the hospital’s in the right hands. She might not want to get married until after that’s done and she and Max can be in the same country.

It’s a Mystery!

“As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them,” creator and showrunner David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton said in a statement about Agyeman’s exit. What if one of those surprises is that they’ll be revealing what’s going on with Helen slowly, over the course of the season, perhaps partially in case Agyeman is able to return since they said “The doors… will always be open”?

New Amsterdam, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 10/9c, NBC