‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer: Targaryen Turmoil in ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel (VIDEO)

Fire will reign when the first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, comes roaring onto screens this August.

In anticipation of the prequel’s arrival, HBO is unveiling the official trailer which features plenty of dragons and political turmoil among the Targaryens and their subjects. Based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The trailer offers a peek into the volatile world of Westeros where King Viserys (Paddy Considine) sits on the Iron Throne in King’s Landing. When considering his heir to the throne, King Viserys looks to eldest child Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (played as a child by Milly Alcock and as an adult by Emma D’Arcy). But a woman in charge raises mixed reactions as some pull for Viserys’ brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

Then there are the Hightowers, Otto (Rhys Ifans) who is Hand of the King, and his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke), who makes a play for the Throne by wooing the King. “I consider the matter urgent, that of your succession,” Otto tells King Viserys, raising awareness over the issue.

When the idea of Rhaenyra serving in Viserys’ stead is introduced, Master of Laws Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) notes, “No queen has ever sat the Iron Throne.” Could Rhaenyra be the first? It will be a bloody battle before anything is settled if the trailer is any indication.

At the center of the series are stars Considine, Smith, Cooke, D’Arcy, Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno. Additional casting includes Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, and Savannah Steyn.

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 21, HBO and HBO Max