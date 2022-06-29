‘Only Murders in the Building’: Cara Delevingne on Alice’s Fascination With Mabel

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episodes 1-2 of Only Murders in the Building.]

Only Murders in the Building is moving on to a new murder in Season 2, and along with it comes a flurry of new suspects and characters to keep an eye on including Cara Delevingne‘s Alice.

Reaching out to Mabel (Selena Gomez) over social media, Alice introduces herself as an artist who would like to connect with the podcaster on a more personal level. But could there be more to Alice’s interest than genuine concern for a young woman accused of murder?

“There’s a part of artists that always connect through different things,” Delevingne explains of her character’s initial motivations. “There’s a mutual understanding and respect between artists. And I think there’s something about Mabel where I think Alice is a bit of an antagonist.”

Following Bunny’s death, Mabel is closed off and slightly distant from her fellow podcasters Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin). In many ways, Alice helps break down some of the walls Mabel has built, particularly by getting her to engage in the art world a bit more.

“She’s a bit of a catalyst,” Delevingne further explains of Alice’s role in Season 2. “She wants to help Mabel kind of come out of her shell and sees her probably in a position that’s quite scary and alone.” Whether or not it will serve Mabel, in the long run, will remain to be seen as Season 2 unfolds.

While the women connect over art and by doing so, Mabel gets to break down some barriers, there’s more to her and Alice’s relationship by the end of Episode 2 when they share a kiss. So, while Alice’s early interest in Mabel could appear suspicious to vigilant viewers, there’s also pureness there as well.

“She sees her as someone who she can help or maybe push to get out of her comfort zone and also loves her art,” Delevingne says of Alice. “There are many different things where she’s fascinated by Mabel and wants to know her more.”

See Also Roush Review: More 'Murders in the Building,' More Fun Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back as the merry musketeers of true-crime podcasting, only this time they're suspects in the latest killing in the Arconia.

As Season 2 carries on, viewers will get a chance to see how that fascination manifests through art and more between the duo. And when it comes to any suspicions about a role in this season’s mystery, Delevingne teases, “every single person in the whole show should be kept an eye on because at the end of the day, no one knows who is the killer.”

She further reveals that the cast had no idea who the killer was “while we’re shooting,” leading to some tension behind the scenes as well. Tag along with Mabel, Alice, and the rest of the Only Murders in the Building crew as Season 2 continues on Hulu, and let us know your thoughts on the newest character joining the fray, below.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 2, New Episodes, Tuesdays Hulu