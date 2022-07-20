[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 15, Episode 3, “Ain’t No Wedding Like a West Coast Wedding.”]

Married at First Sight‘s 15th season continues with wedding celebrations for mostly all in the latest episode, “Ain’t No Wedding Like a West Coast Wedding.”

While some already said “I do,” last week, other couples are making the big leap in this installment, teasing what viewers can expect from the relationship dynamics moving forward. Below, we’re breaking down all of the revealing and awkward moments from the celebrations so beware of spoilers ahead.

Mitch & Krysten’s Nuptials

As viewers will recall, the previous episode ended moments after Krysten surprised her dad by revealing that she’d be getting married that day. This installment opens up with the rest of his reaction which is admittedly shocked. He thinks the idea is insane and points out the risks involved with such a gamble, but ultimately, he supports his daughter. Back in Mitch’s room, he continues to panic and worries that people are seeing his “bitchy side.”

Krysten doesn’t appear to be as nervous now after speaking with her dad as she opens a gift Mitch sent her which includes a plant and a custom wedding ring that brings tears to her eyes. Next, it’s time to head down the aisle and as everyone gets situated, there’s a mix-up when Krysten’s mom walks in as Mitch asks the officiator if that’s his bride. He’s told otherwise, and moments later Krysten makes her debut.

There’s a lot of small talk at the altar as the pair recite their vows and exchange rings, wrapping up the ceremony with a kiss. Once they walk down the aisle hand-in-hand, Krysten and Mitch chat over some champagne and the vibes are mostly good, although he wishes he could see her less done up with makeup.

Morgan & Binh on Hold

Viewers also get an update on Morgan and Binh’s wedding status as he remains sick with Covid. Their nuptials have been pushed back a few days but both individuals are hoping to make the best of the hurdle once they meet at the altar.

Photos

The all-important photo sessions post-wedding take place for Miguel and Lindy, and Krysten and Mitch. First up are Miguel and Lindy who continue to build their chemistry as her friends remark that he’s exactly Lindy’s type. Mitch and Krysten get caught up in the chaos of photos and don’t have much time to chat, and it’s clear that he’s in a slight daze over the whirlwind, but everyone smiles at the right time and makes the best of it.

Party Time

With photos taken, “I dos” said, and first meetings complete, it’s time for the receptions. Miguel and Lindy kick off their evening with a first dance which is a little awkward for her as she’s never really slow danced with a man before. The newlyweds make some good chit-chat before the scene shifts over to Mitch and Krysten’s first dance which is upbeat. Meanwhile, Stacia and Nate talk about their work status and hopes to venture outside of San Diego.

Alexis tells Justin she’s pleased with the match between them as he seems like the kind of person who can support her firecracker personality. Back at Lindy and Migue’s celebration, he asks if she speaks Spanish before showing off his skills, impressed, she informs him that she knows a little bit as she used to study the language and she’s willing to learn more. Krysten asks Mitch if he’s been married before and he reveals he hasn’t been in many relationships. It seems that he’s also warming up to her the more time they spend together. As the parties rage on, the traditional elements are carried through including the cutting of the cakes and the throwing of the bouquets and garters.

In a brief break from the celebrations, Miguel and Mitch run into each other while taking a trip to the bathroom and briefly chat about their new wives and excitement over the day. While things look promising now, they’re both concerned about self-sabotaging.

Family Talk

Miguel sits with Lindy’s family who reveals that she has a big crush on him, at the same time Lindy chats with Miguel’s sister who advises her brother needs communication in a relationship. Lindy is receptive to the advice as the women get along, meanwhile, things are a little tenser between Miguel and Lindy’s brother who essentially asks if Miguel believes in God. Miguel shocks the family when he says he doesn’t really believe in organized religion.

Mitch sits down with Krysten’s mother and admits his fumble from earlier in the day, telling her that he initially thought she was his bride. and they have a brief laugh about it. Mitch tells her that he’s situated in life and wants to find love, hence his involvement with the show, but she doesn’t appear to react too kindly when he says money isn’t that important to him. Meanwhile, Justin buries the drama with his brother who gives his full stamp of approval for the marriage to Alexis. As Alexis talks to Justin’s groomsmen, she learns that her new husband can be sensitive.

Stacia’s sisters also grill Nate who wants to get to know his new bride at a pace that works for them both. Meanwhile, Nate’s friends tell Stacia that he doesn’t always show his emotions and ask whether she’s cool with him having female friends or not. Stacia is fine with Nate having female friends, she claims, as long as there are clear boundaries. Those boundaries are pushed when the newlyweds sit down with one of his female friends who talks about all of the game nights and hikes they’ll do together.

First Night Expectations?

As is customary for the show, the newlyweds talk to friends about their expectations for the wedding night. Miguel and Lindy remain relatively quiet on the subject, meanwhile, Krysten is feeling chemistry with Mitch who on the flip side isn’t usually one to engage right away on the first night of a relationship. Nate tells his friends that he’ll do whatever Stacia’s comfortable with and Justin doesn’t want to pressure Alexis once they’re alone together.

As for Alexis, she ponders the impact that Justin’s celibacy could have on their physical relationship. When the evening begins winding down, the couples exit their receptions and head to the hotel where we briefly see Justin and Alexis preparing for bed. As the chemistry begins to build for the pair, the credits begin to roll. What will happen next? Tune in next week to find out what’s ahead for the Married at First Sight Season 15 couples.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime