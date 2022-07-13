‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Whole Wife for a Whole Life?’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 15, Episode 2, “Whole Wife for a Whole Life?”]

Married at First Sight‘s 15th season continues as more couples walk down the aisle in the latest episode, “Whole Wife for a Whole Life?”

After Alexis and Justin made the big leap last week, it’s Lindy and Miguel, and Krysten and Mitch’s turn to say, “I do,” but it doesn’t come without some drama. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the episode which offer up some startling revelations, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Stacia & Nate Say “I Do”

Picking up where last week’s episode left off, it was time for Stacia and Nate to go through with their ceremony. While she hopes to meet her prince charming, Nate is focused on the future ahead of him. As they prep separately for the nuptials, Stacia’s mom hopes that her daughter will give this experiment a chance even if she doesn’t initially click with her future hubby.

Ahead of the big moment, the individuals each receive a gift from their future spouse, uncovering that they both received polaroid cameras, proving they’re like-minded people. Nerves set in when the ceremony begins and Stacia walks down the aisle with her mother toward Nate. As the event unfolds, Stacia promises to remain on a path they’re beginning today and Nate vows to be her rock. Saying “I do,” Stacia and Nate close the deal with a kiss.

Their special day continues with a quick chat and a glass of champagne. Together, Nate and Stacia talk about their jobs and how they both work from home along with the nerves they had surrounding the day. The mood gets a little tense when Stacia learns Nate isn’t as tidy as her when it comes to housekeeping, but it’s only a small blip on an otherwise positive conversation. When it’s time to meet their families for photos, the duo are getting pretty comfortable with each other, hinting at a positive start to their relationship.

Alexis & Justin’s Turning Point

While viewers saw their wedding in the premiere episode, festivities continue for Alexis and Justin this week as they take photos and build the chemistry. It’s an evening filled with fun and laughter, but the reception takes a turn shortly after the couple takes to the dance floor for the first time. As they laugh and spin around the dance floor, Justin lets it slip that he’s celibate, and the bomb lands with an awkward thud for Alexis who is clearly taken aback by the revelation. Where it leaves them moving forward will remain to be seen.

Tux & Dress Shopping

Traditional tasks continue to take place for the couples who have yet to tie the knot as Lindy and Miguel kicked off the episode’s round of dress and tux shopping. While he settles on something stylish, Lindy struggles to find the right gown as her friends comment on anxiety playing a role in indecisiveness. Ultimately, Lindy does find the right gown which pleases her friends.

Morgan and Binh were next with Morgan seeking out a unique dress that fits her personality, Binh picked a pretty traditional white tux. As Morgan searched for her perfect fit, her mother and friend discussed concerns about her husband accepting her the way she is as an avid video gamer and fitness junkie. Binh’s friends on the flipside worry about his desire to find a woman who is like his mother.

Krysten and Mitch also go dress and tux shopping with Krysten telling her friends that she has yet to share the marriage news with her father who she plans to surprise on her wedding day. Meanwhile, Mitch selects a traditional black tux with a black bowtie.

Covid Delays

In a virtual conversation with Dr. Pepper, Morgan is informed that her future husband has contracted Covid-19, postponing their wedding by a few days. Along with the wedding being delayed, Morgan is also told that her and Binh’s honeymoon will be shorter because of this. To say Morgan is disappointed would be an understatement. Although she seems more worried about the idea that her fiance could be lying, Morgan keeps her head held high with this latest development.

Lindy & Miguel’s Nuptials

Next up at the altar are Lindy and Miguel who experience the normal wedding day nerves leading into their ceremony. While they prepare, Lindy is supported by her mother and siblings, noting that her father won’t be attending as he doesn’t approve of the experiment. Although she’s sad about it, Lindy has her brother to walk her down the aisle to Miguel. Meanwhile, Miguel’s sister gets emotional as she supports his impending relationship. The chemistry is almost immediate between the pair once they’re connected at the altar, and their conversation flows effortlessly following the “I dos.” An added bonus? Lindy loves Miguel’s nerdy side and they’re both excited about their flexible work schedules for possible future travels.

Krysten & Mitch in Crises

Ahead of their wedding, Krysten and Mitch deal with their own separate crises. For her, it revolves around the surprise of telling her dad she’s getting married that day. While she waits for his approval, he takes the news in with shock and admits he isn’t sure about it. As for Mitch, he gets a little agitated when he feels like his beard has been trimmed too short, feeling the pressure build for the big day. Will their wedding come together or fall apart? Tune in next week to find out.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime