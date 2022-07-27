‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Sand, Sun, and Spouses’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 15, Episode 4, “Sand, Sun, and Spouses.”]

Married at First Sight continues to dig deeper into the lives of Season 15’s participants in the latest episode, “Sand, Sun, and Spouses.”

While the installment tracks four of the couples as they meet with friends and family of their spouses post-wedding, one couple is still preparing for theirs following a bout of Covid. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments, so beware of spoilers ahead.

First Night

On their first night together, the newlywed couples get more comfortable with each other. As Mitch and Krysten turn in for the evening, he’s nervous about things being awkward as he struggles to force feelings, but as she takes her makeup off and becomes less camera-ready, he’s put at ease. Meanwhile, Lindy takes a little longer to get ready for bed, which concerns Miguel, and Nate raises a bit of a red flag when he calls a side of the bed for himself before even settling into the newlywed suite with Stacia, who is anxious.

Waking Up

The next morning, the couples chat over breakfast during which Krysten learns Mitch is a picky eater, Miguel discovers Lindy can get a little stressed over small things, and Justin and Alexis discover a shared love of cuddling. Meanwhile, Nate and Stacia have a more in-depth conversation with him opening up about the importance of communication and noting that he’ll shut down if faced with adversity, particularly because of his identity as a BIPOC.

Family & Friends Meet

At lunchtime, spouses meet their new partner’s family and friends for conversation and a meal. Stacia sits down with Nate’s father and friend, to whom she admits that her workaholic lifestyle could serve as an issue down the line. As for Stacia’s mom and friends, they ask Nate about where he stands on consummating the marriage, and he tells them he’s willing to wait until the time is right for both him and his new bride. Things take an emotional turn when they ask about his past, and he tears up over his family dynamic, which didn’t really include his mom.

Mitch then meets with Krysten’s mother and friends, telling them that he’s hoping to be the best version of himself for the marriage, and they advise that he never lie as Krysten’s had problems with lying partners in the past. When Krysten meets with Mitch’s family, they warn her that he can be prideful and honest, but that it shouldn’t deter her from sticking by his side even when things get tough.

Justin’s family and friends tell Alexis to treat him kindly as he’s a sensitive person, and Justin is honest with Alexis’ family when he tells them he usually cries when he gets angry and doesn’t necessarily lose his cool as some other people might. Last up is Miguel and Lindy, with him meeting her family, who tells him Lindy can take things personally but he shouldn’t let that keep him from embracing her.

Then things get awkward when the topic of sex comes up as Lindy’s brother and mother essentially tell Miguel that they should wait to consummate their relationship until they really know each other, particularly for religious reasons. Lindy also has some tension herself when meeting with Miguel’s sister and friends, who bring up incompatible astrological signs and concerns about Lindy’s student debt.

When the couples reconvene with their spouses, they talk through the sessions, particularly focusing on Nate’s emotional moment and Lindy’s student debt, which seems to raise more red flags in Miguel’s mind.

Honeymoon

When the couples hear a knock at the door of their living space, they receive their honeymoon basket informing them of their imminent trip to Puerto Vallarta. Following them on their journey to the airport and to the resort, the festive getaway begins with a group meetup, where the couples enjoy a cocktail and talk about their marriages so far. Mitch kicks the conversation off by bringing up his snafu at the altar when he thought Krysten’s mom might be his bride.

Alexis reveals that she and Justin matched on the dating app Hinge before saying “I do,” but she never connected further, almost missing her chance. Miguel shares that he’s tried initiating intimacy with Lindy, but she’s politely turned him down a few times, though it doesn’t seem to bother either of them. This comment leads Justin to overshare about how his celibacy is impacting his reactions to Alexis. Overall, it’s a fairly fun meetup and as they break for the night, the couples head to their individual rooms and explore. Krysten and Mitch bond while wearing matching robes in bed, and Nate mentions he hopes to consummate his marriage on the honeymoon, making way for a steamy shower moment with his bride Stacia.

Morgan & Binh Tie the Knot

Binh is finally Covid-free, and so he and Morgan proceed with their wedding day festivities. As he gets ready with his friends, Binh says he’s willing to treat his bride to a second honeymoon of her choosing for being the reason their wedding is delayed. A nervous Morgan prepares with her mother and friends as she reveals her plans to walk down the aisle solo as she’s not on good terms with her dad.

Waiting for the ceremony to begin, Morgan receives a gift from Binh which includes a book by Pastor Cal and her engagement ring. She also opens a note about his promise to take her on a second honeymoon, which she finds sweet. Outside, Binh talks to his mother and wishes aloud that she’ll like his bride, noting that her approval is crucial. When the wedding finally commences, Binh and Morgan greet each other with a hug and smiles as they exchange vows and rings, capping it off with a kiss. Following their walk down the aisle together, Morgan and Binh get to know each other a little better as they discuss tattoos, working out, money, and more. Is this the beginning of a beautiful relationship? Only time will tell.

