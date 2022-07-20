Things are getting intense for Married at First Sight‘s Season 15 participant Miguel in an exclusive first look at the latest episode.

In a sneak peek clip, above, the new husband sits down with the family of his bride, Lindy, and their connection isn’t starting off smoothly. The vibes reach concerning levels of tension when Lindy’s brother asks Miguel directly about religion and his views on it.

“The most important question I have,” Lindy’s brother prefaces, “the one thing I need to know, for me, and my mother — we’re very much, you know, believers of god — do you believe in a higher power?” As you can imagine, if there were crickets nearby, Miguel and the rest of the table probably would have heard them chirping as his brain processed the big question.

Going to answer Lindy’s brother, Miguel slowly states, “I will say for me, personally, I’m not… not to downplay any higher power… but organized religion doesn’t quite make sense to me.” The response lands with a resounding and metaphorical thud as Lindy’s family processes this development.

Explaining further, Miguel says, “the way I see it, is like, how could I ever tell someone that the higher power that they believe in is wrong or not the one?” The elaboration doesn’t appear to mean much to Lindy’s family, especially to her protective brother who is most clearly impacted by this development.

What will happen next? Check out the clip, above, to find out and don’t miss the full episode when Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime