‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Cast Previews Their Road to the Altar

Married at First Sight is ringing in a special milestone as the Lifetime reality program enters its 15th season.

While the social experiment remains the same, the participants and location are changing once again as the show heads to San Diego. Among the five matches are Lindy and Miguel, Krysten and Mitch, Alexis and Justin, Stacia and Nate, and Morgan and Binh. Together, these couples are taking the big leap towards leading the married lives they’ve always dreamed of.

Below, the cast members are teasing their experience with the social experiment in Season 15 ahead of the July 6 premiere.

Lindy & Miguel

On paper, matching 29-year-old doctor of physical therapy, Lindy with 35-year-old associate medical director Miguel seems like an obvious thing, but it still surprised Miguel that they seemed to mesh well from the start. “There were a few things that surprised me, the foremost being how well Lindy and I got along, pretty much, right off the bat,” Miguel muses.

Considering this, Miguel acknowledges that it also surprised him “how ill-prepared some of the other participants were. Miguel’s spouse, Lindy, says it’s best “to have no expectations. Literally none. No expectations about your match, what filming will be like etc. Just go with the flow and be adaptable.” When it came to surprising aspects of the experience, she says, “I wasn’t mentally prepared to film 10-hour days on weekends, and late into the night on weekdays.”

Krysten & Mitch

For 32-year-old sales rep Krysten, she was inspired to take the big leap into married life because “I love weddings, I love the idea of being married,” she says. “I was engaged four years ago and almost got married and I’ve always wanted to find a good partner since then.” She’s been matched with 41-year-old environmental policy advocate Mitch who says he explored the idea of Married at First Sight because “I had been single for a long time and had lost motivation to try very hard after two years of the pandemic.”

The show’s production schedule is what Mitch calls “a pressure cooker.” He says the best advice he can offer future participants is to “mentally prepare yourself for a very intense experience! There is a lot of pressure coming at you from all sides, plus the production schedule is very demanding.”

Krysten took the intensity in stride noting, “I absolutely adored all the couples. I feel like we all had a genuine respect and cared about each other… which is very hard for a smooth outcome given this high-stress environment.” Ultimately, she says, ” I had a ton of fun filming and found it easier than expected.”

Alexis & Justin

When it comes to 29-year-old logistics specialist Alexis and 33-year-old digital marketing expert Justin, they took a reflective approach to their experience. “It was interesting to get an outside professional perspective on comparability and what traits/characteristics would be a good fit for me,” Alexis shares.

Justin echoes her, adding, “I was surprised by how much I discovered about myself and how much work I had to do for myself. It’s eye-opening if you’re open-minded.” He admits that their union has had some challenges, but both agree that open-mindedness is crucial. “It is imperative that you protect your heart but also remain open to love through trials and tribulations,” Alexis notes.

“Make sure you’re in a good healthy headspace before making this decision because once you say yes, it’s no longer about you,” Justin adds.

Stacia & Nate

“I thought I was a pretty tough cookie,” 37-year-old accountant Stacia says, but that didn’t stop her from being surprised throughout the Married at First Sight experience with her match, 34-year-old day trader Nate. “I think this experience made me cry more than I have in my entire life and it also made me challenge my views on people and relationships in general. This experience really tested my patience and also made me work together with my husband.”

Nate says he also learned a lot about himself through the experience adding that it’s best to not “worry about anyone besides you and your spouse.” For him, he says, “I was inspired to get out of my comfort zone to grow as an individual; being vulnerable in front of cameras, and toward a perfect stranger is something I don’t do every day. It was indeed one of the most challenging things I’ve done in my entire life.”

Morgan & Binh

When it came to signing up for Married at First Sight, 27-year-old registered nurse Morgan says, “I had an extremely difficult time dating in San Diego and was at the point in my life where I was ready for a partner and for marriage.” She adds, “I usually date the wrong men at the right time or the right men at the wrong time and I’m ready to have the right man at the right time.”

Could 29-year-old engineer Binh be the one? “The experience was full of such amazing individuals that pushed and motivated me to become a better me,” Binh says. As for the advice he’d give following this experience, Binh shares, “I would just say be open to growing and becoming a better person in every situation whether it’s tough or not.”

See Also 'Married at First Sight': Meet the Season 15 Couples & New Experts (PHOTOS) For the first time ever, the reality series is heading to the West Coast. Find out when the new season premieres!

“This experience was so much harder than I could have ever imagined,” Morgan admits. “You are being tested and pushed mentally and emotionally every single day.” See how Morgan, Binh, and the other couples take these challenges as Season 15 rolls out on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 15 Premiere, Wednesday, July 6, Lifetime