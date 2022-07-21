‘Stranger Things’: 5 Must-See Behind-the-Scenes Moments (VIDEO)

Stranger Things took viewers to the Upside Down, across the seas to Russia, and back to Hawkins again in its latest season delivering two super-sized volumes.

Whether you got swept up in the eerie actions of the new big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) or were sitting on the edge of your seat throughout Hopper’s (David Harbour) escape attempts, there are plenty of secrets to uncover beyond what was shown onscreen. Below, we’re rounding up some of the best behind-the-scenes featurettes for Season 4, so beware of major spoilers ahead.

A Day in the Life

Following the release of Season 4, Volume 1, Stranger Things shared this special sequence which gives fans a glimpse at the day-to-day routine of cast members including the hair and makeup regimen, and other silly shenanigans from behind the cameras. Plus, don’t miss how they pulled off Max’s (Sadie Sink) possession sequence from Episode 4.

Steve’s Dive

In a clip pulled from Netflix’s Geeked Week, fan-favorite Joe Keery opened up about filming Steve Harrington’s dive at lover’s lake which landed him in the Upside Down. The underwater sequence required a big tank and some intense set design.

Production Design

Production Designer Chris Trujillo walks fans through the epic sets from the series opening up about how the Creel House, Demogorgon pit, and more came together in Season 4’s large-scale scenes.

Directing

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer reflect on Season 4 and open up about directing several scenes and episodes in this revelatory featurette.

Becoming Vecna

Despite Vecna’s other-worldly appearance, most of what viewers saw onscreen of the character was practical effects. This featurette offers viewers a chance to see what the makeup process was like for Jamie Campbell Bower who disappeared under the terrifying character’s tentacle-like skin.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Volumes 1 & 2, Streaming now, Netflix