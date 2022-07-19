‘Better Call Saul’: Are Walt & Jesse Going to Appear in Next Episode?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 9 of Better Call Saul, “Fun and Games.”]

The latest installment of Better Call Saul goes forward in time bringing viewers into Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) Breaking Bad era.

How do we know? Well, when the timeline jumps ahead to the final moments of Episode 9, “Fun and Games,” Jimmy drives into the parking lot of his office building which is now adorned with the inflatable Statue of Liberty and when he walks inside, he greets a less-than-enthused Francesca (Tina Parker).

Walking through the waiting room, clients sit patiently for the criminal lawyer’s help as he enters his private office which now looks as it did when fans were first introduced to Saul on Breaking Bad. But all of this visual evidence for the Breaking Bad-era isn’t the only clue tipping viewers off to the potential arrival of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Before Jimmy arrives at the office, he’s taking calls about cases over the phone at home and we hear him say, “Another public masturbator? Which one? A new guy?! Huh, everyone must be doing it.” The throwaway comment may seem insignificant at first, but if fans recall, the mention plays a brief role in Saul Goodman’s first Breaking Bad appearance.

When Badger (Matt Jones) is caught selling meth, Saul is brought on as his lawyer and when they meet for the first time in the police station, Saul rifles through his papers, looking at the cases and pulling out a sheet, he says, “Here we go. Public masturbation.”

Badger sets Saul straight, noting that he was the guy who was picked up for allegedly selling meth, but the mix-up is a good callback at what could be ahead for Better Call Saul. It should also be noted that the light green dress shirt and orange-striped tie Jimmy was wearing in the latest Better Call Saul is similar to the outfit he was wearing in his first episode of Breaking Bad.

Whether this is a coincidence or not will remain to be seen, but nothing in Better Call Saul is done on accident. In other words, there’s always a purpose to those small Easter eggs. And considering that Walt and Jesse play a prominent role in Saul’s lawyering during this time, it feels like they’re just an episode away from arriving.

