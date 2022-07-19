See Quinta Brunson as Oprah in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic’ Story’ (PHOTO)

Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson has joined the cast of Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Brunson joins Daniel Radcliffe, who plays “Weird” Al Yankovic, in the “unexaggerated true story” about the musician. The cast also includes Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic’s parents, Mary and Nick. Check out photos of Brunson and Radcliffe as Oprah and Al above and Wood as Madonna below.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story follows “the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true,” according to Roku. “An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.”

The film was written by Eric Appel and ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. Appel also directed. It is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango.

This news comes a week after Brunson’s ABC comedy Abbott Elementary was nominated for seven Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Brunson received nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Janine Teagues and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the pilot.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Premiere, Fall 2022, Roku Channel