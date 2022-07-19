‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Makes Contestants Cringe With NSFW Joke (VIDEO)

Ken Jennings returned to his Jeopardy! hosting duties on Monday, July 18, and cut right to the chase with a NSFW joke that left the contestants cringing and the viewers laughing.

The Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. took over from his co-host Mayim Bialik; the pair have been sharing the podium while the producers search for a permanent host. Jennings had previously told fans that he would be gone for “months”; however, he surprised viewers when he returned to the long-running game show on Monday.

While many were happy to see Jennings back, it was an off-color quip that had people talking. It came during a Double Jeopardy round under the category “Active Bible Verses”. The clue read, “Since no one had done this for 40 years, God told Joshua to get a knife and do this to male Israelites.”

Contestant Erica Weiner-Amanchi, a fourth-grade teacher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was the first to buzz in with the correct answer. “What is, circumcise?” she said.

Not missing a beat, Jennings replied, “That is correct. A painful $2000 for you,” as Weiner-Amanchi and her fellow competitors cringed and giggled at the host’s gag. Those watching at home were also laughing and took to social media to praise Jennings as host.

“Ken Jennings just made a circumcision joke on Jeopardy!, make him the official host already,” tweeted Men’s Health culture editor Evan Romano. “Probably just a coincidence, but @KenJennings is back one night and ‘shuttlecock,’ ‘circumcision’ and ‘bush’ are all Jeopardy! answers #WhatIsFreudian,” added writer and photojournalist Gregory Anderson.

Ken Jennings just made a circumcision joke on Jeopardy, Make him the official host already — evan romano (@EvanRomano) July 18, 2022

Probably just a coincidence, but @KenJennings is back one night and “shuttlecock,” “circumcision,” and “bush” are all Jeopardy answers #WhatIsFreudian — Gregory Anderson (@g_e_anderson) July 19, 2022

“We love a circumcision joke on Jeopardy,” said another amused viewer. “Gotta laugh at Ken Jennings’ quick quip,” added another.

We love a circumcision joke on jeopardy — Grayuhhhhhmmmm (@GrahamSig) July 18, 2022

Gotta laugh at Ken Jennings’ quick quip, “A painful $2,000 for you.”#Jeopardy — Deborah Edwards-Oñoro (@redcrew) July 18, 2022

“What is Circumcision?”

Ken: “That is correct, here’s a painful $2000 for you!” 😭😭😭😭#jeopardy — Sammie (@Sammieflute531) July 18, 2022

Jennings and Bialik will continue to share hosting duties until the end of Season 38 on July 31, 2022. A permanent host is expected to be announced soon.