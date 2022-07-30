’90 Day Fiancé’: Ari and Bini Say ‘I Do’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Episode 16, “Here Comes the Pride.”]

Kara and Guillermo were the first of our 90 Day Fiancé couples to get married on last week’s episode, and the nuptial fun doesn’t stop there. Two more couples tie the knot on Episode 15, while the other four are still preparing to either wed or perhaps part for good. Hang on, because this will be a bumpy ride!

Ariela and Biniyam

It’s Ari and Bini’s wedding day, and Ari admits in an interview that she’s finally a little bit excited about it for the first time ever, though she’s definitely still taking a leap of faith. Bini isn’t thrilled the wedding is happening in a Jewish temple, but he notes in an interview that Ari promised their son, Avi, would be baptized.

Ari’s parents both walk her down the aisle to the chuppah, a canopy under which Jewish couples wed, and this one has been constructed of Ethiopian fabric as well as one of Ari’s grandma’s old curtains. After Bini stomps on the glass, another Jewish tradition, they are pronounced man and wife. He says later he can now see they’ll have a happy future.

Ari echoes those thoughts: “We don’t know what the future holds, but I definitely think there’s going to be a lot of adventures in the future,” she says in a voiceover as Bini twirls her around in the air.

Yve and Mohamed

If Yve and Mohamed don’t get married in the next 22 days, he will go back to Egypt. For most of the season, it seemed like he’d do exactly that, but his mother advised him to open his mind and his strict thoughts about what Yve should be and accept her for who she is.

Yve goes for manicures with her friend Rochelle, who notes that she herself was a runaway bride and that’s an option Yve can consider if her feet are really as cold as she says they are.

“I don’t have any doubts today,” Yve tells Rochelle, who says in an interview that she’s nervous for Yve and there are a lot of red flags.

Fast forward to Yve and Mohamed’s wedding day, an event most viewers probably didn’t see coming. Yve worries that Mohamed may find her dress to be too revealing. Her son Tharan, who has special needs, puts on a suit, and everyone in the room gets emotional at how happy he is to be there.

The ceremony is calm and beautiful. The only unexpected moment is when Tharan changes out of his suit and puts on a “Legend of Awesome” T-shirt instead.

Emily and Kobe

The day before Emily and Kobe’s wedding, the family has gathered to celebrate, and they’re all wearing traditional outfits from Cameroon that Kobe brought over, which pleases him. He’s still feeling heavy that Emily won’t tell her parents she’s pregnant again, but she insists they wait until after the wedding. She’s even secretly given herself nonalcoholic beer at the party so as not to give the secret away.

As the night progresses, Emily is getting cold feet, and she takes Kobe outside to express her doubts. A huge argument ignites.

“Do you think I’m here because of a certain benefit?” he asks angrily. “That’s insulting.”

He tells her he left everything at home to be with her and their son, Koban, adding before he storms off, “If you can’t trust me at the eve of our wedding, I cannot accept that. F*** off!”

Bilal and Shaeeda

With two days to go, Bilal and Shaeeda finally seem happy enough to actually get married. Bilal’s sister Nefertari brings Shaeeda the wedding dress she made for her, but she first plays a prank and presents a large, formless garment to the bride-to-be. Shaeeda thinks it’s an old lady dress and just hideous, but Nefertari says, “Sometimes the customer doesn’t really know what they want.”

Nefertari then offers up the real wedding gown, which is everything Shaeeda wanted, and explains that pulling pranks is a family trait.

Jibri and Miona

One day before their wedding, Jibri, Miona, and Jibri’s “gangster” grandmother Cheyne are in a cute Airbnb in Joshua Tree, California, where they’ve driven from South Dakota. Cheyne talks to Jibri privately and asks how everything is settling with him, since his parents have expressed major doubts about the union and won’t be attending. Jibri thinks marrying Miona is the right decision for him, and Cheyne supports him. She says in an interview he’s a risk taker and he’s as ready as he will ever be.

Later, Jibri FaceTimes his mother Mahala and says it doesn’t feel right that she’s not here. He asks if he can get her a last-minute flight, and Mahala says she can’t. She tells a cameraman later that she can feel the emotional distance she’s put between her and her son to protect her heart.

Jibri asks his mom if she will give him her blessing to marry Miona, and while she says that she doesn’t support the way it all came about, she supports him.

Patrick and Thais

With three days left before their vows, Pat and Thais are partying on a yacht in Miami, a gift from his longtime pals Jeremy, John, and Phil. Thais is tired of traveling at this point, but they still have to venture to Orlando for the big day.

Pat’s friends really want it to work out for him, because they say his divorce from his first marriage punched him in the gut. Thais is hanging out on the boat with Jeremy’s partner Tammy, and says in a voiceover that it’s hard to be at the party because she’s anxious and it’s not fun.

Thais tells Tammy that her father doesn’t approve, and his opinion means more to her than Pat’s does. Tammy tells her that if she’s thinking of breaking up with him, she should do it now and not after they’re married.

Later, Pat and Thais go to dinner, and she tells him he is still too controlling and they need to make more decisions together. She also wants his brother John to move out if they get married, and Pat says he’ll give John three months’ notice. Family is an integral part of his life, he tells her, especially so now, with his mother about to die.

Pat asks Thais if she still wants to get married, and when she says it’s not simple, he’s really surprised that this is the conversation they’re having just a few days before becoming husband and wife.

They drive to Orlando the day before the wedding, and call her father, Carlos Roberto, from the hotel room to ask for his blessing.

“Ah, no,” he says, “you don’t have my blessing.”

Pat worries in an interview that Thais could really choose to go back to Brazil.

Next Time

Jibri and Miona are about to have their intimate Joshua Tree wedding, but their friend Igor is two hours late and Miona’s ideal day may be ruined. Shaeeda’s sisters tell her she has one last chance to say no to marrying Bilal. Emily calls Kobe, who is still really troubled about their fight. And Thais still has doubts on her wedding day, prompting one friend to tell her that if her father objected to the marriage, she would postpone it. How many happily ever afters will we see next time? Sunday will reveal all.

90 Day Fiancé, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (Streaming, discovery+)