’90 Day Fiancé’: Kara and Guillermo Are the First to Marry (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14.]

It took 14 whole weeks for dedicated 90 Day Fiancé viewers to finally see a wedding in Season 9, and it was held in the back of a beer hall. We don’t always get the most lavish nuptials on this show, but they’re never boring. Pop some corn and pull up a front row seat to the first — and perhaps only? — actual wedding to happen this season, plus a proposal you never saw coming.

Kara and Guillermo

After assuring Kara that he doesn’t have cold feet, Guillermo and his bride get ready for their big day. They’re getting married in the back of a German beer hall, a venue that Kara was able to secure on short notice.

Guillermo sets flowers on a seat to honor his recently departed brother, Jose Joaquin, and wishes that his sibling was there to hold his hand on his big day. In the preview for this week’s episode, the edit made it look like Kara was late to the ceremony, but she ends up being on time and walks down the aisle with her mother.

Other than correcting Guillermo’s pronunciation of the word “achieve” during his vows — he says “a chive” — the ceremony is sweet and they’re married without a hitch. In a later interview, Guillermo looks forward to owning a home and having kids.

“We’re not procreating today,” Kara insists.

“We can just practice,” Guillermo tells her.

Yve and Mohamed

There are 37 days left in Yve and Mohammed’s 90-day odyssey to the altar, and they seem even further apart than ever. Mohammed FaceTimes his mother and grandmother in Egypt and explains in an interview that he hasn’t shared his problems with them up until this point, and between Yve’s “inappropriate friends” and “strange fire ceremony,” he doesn’t know if it’s going to work out.

After his mother asks if he’s feeling comfortable in New Mexico, he admits that there are a lot of cultural differences. He asks if she thinks Yve should wear Muslim clothing.

“We can’t force her or impose our traditions on her,” she answers, advising him not to try and control Yve. “Be good to her and don’t get in trouble by expressing your opinion.” Something clicks with Mohamed after the call and he decides to make an effort to understand Yve’s culture, however hard that may be for him.

Ten days later, Yve and Mohamed are having dinner in a restaurant and she’s perusing the wine list to his chagrin. She tells him she’s just looking and doesn’t order a glass.

Yve says in an interview that she feels tense, like everything she does is wrong, and she’s questioning the wedding. She tells Mohamed that she wants less intensity in their relationship, and he says they’re learning. Feeling supported is important to her and she asks if he can handle her, or if they’re just too different. He says that everyone in the United States is different and that he understands.

“Let’s forget about what happened and we can start over,” he suggests.

He gets up from the table and tells her he’d like to show her the view outside. They walk into the courtyard, which is lit up with outdoor heating lamps. He points to a bouquet of flowers that he got for her, and while she’s looking at them, he takes a ring box out of his pocket and gets on his knee, proposing again. She is very surprised, but says yes. They decide to forgive each other for putting each other through so much stress the past two months.

Emily and Kobe

Five days before the wedding, Emily and Kobe are in the car with his friend Temperature, and Kobe won’t translate what he and Temperature are talking about, which is how controlling Emily is being in the relationship. They show Temperature their bedroom in the basement of Emily’s parents’ house, and he suggests that they move to Columbus, Ohio, where he and millions of other people from Cameroon live. Emily is not into the idea and says they will need to live with her parents for a couple of years to get on their feet.

Temperature lets slip that Kobe told him that Emily is pregnant again, and she leaves the room in a huff and later drives Temperature back to his hotel with clear disdain on her face.

Three days later, as Kobe is tending to the horses in the barn, Emily picks up his tablet and notices a search for apartments in Columbus. She blows her top, goes to the barn and insists that they’re not moving and not to bring it up again.

“This relationship will never work for me if I’m the only one compromising,” he notes in an interview.

Jibri and Miona

Three days before their wedding, Jibri and Miona are moving out of his parents’ house and driving from South Dakota to Joshua Tree in California, where Miona has rented an Airbnb that will double as their wedding site.

One week earlier, Jibri’s parents emphasized that the young couple would be expected to find their own place to live within the next few months, but Jibri said they’d leave sooner. He admits in an interview that, despite his recent tension with his mother, Mahala, he’s a “mama’s boy” and he really hopes there’s some way his parents will find a way to surprise them and go to California.

Jibri’s father, Brian, still thinks it’s bad that Jibri and Miona are rushing to get married. He doesn’t think their relationship is where it needs to be.

“When we act impulsively, there’s consequences,” Mahala adds. She’s upset that one of those consequences is that they won’t be able to see their son get married.

Bilal and Shaeeda

Bilal’s mother Halalah comes to the house to talk to Shaeeda about the wedding, which is 10 days away, and — of course — that unsigned prenup. Shaeeda complains that Bilal is always in business mode with her and that he shouldn’t make his partner feel like a suspect. Halalah tells her that Allah teaches them to put agreements in writing and that Bilal took a long time to open his heart because he’s been hurt before.

“If you know you have a good man,” she says, “you should find a way to make peace.”

Shaeeda realizes that she has had the wrong approach with Bilal and that she shouldn’t always try to be right. Halalah assures her that Bilal has told her that he thinks the world of her, and that each day their love will grow.

Later that day, Shaeeda finally agrees to sign the prenup, but she still wants to add a clause that they will have kids before she turns 40 and one that states that Bilal will help her open a yoga studio, but won’t share in the profits. Bilal says he can agree to that, but reveals in an interview that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for them to have a baby any time soon.

Patrick and Thais

With 10 days to wed, Thais is packing and the natural conclusion is to think she’s going back to Brazil. She reveals that she’s actually packing to travel to Boston with Patrick to meet his mom and sister and then to Orlando to get married. Well played with the grand fake-out, TLC! However, in an interview, Thais says she’s still undecided about actually tying the knot, and she may actually go back to Brazil.

Patrick has chosen Orlando for the wedding because some of his friends and family will be able to go. Unfortunately, his mother has lung cancer and a one-year life expectancy, so she will have to stay in Boston.

Once they arrive in Massachusetts, Patrick and Thais meet his mother Paula and sister Tiffany, and Thais lets them know that her dad wants her to return to Brazil. Tiffany shares in an interview that Patrick was previously married and his divorce really set him back — her biggest fear is that Thais will have a baby with Patrick and then take the baby to Brazil.

Tiffany and her mother offer to take Thais wedding dress shopping, and even though she finds the perfect dress, Thais has a hard time getting excited about it because she still doesn’t know what she’s ultimately going to do.

Three days later, they all go out to dinner with a family friend, Alisha, and the fear of having a baby and taking it back to Brazil comes up at the table.

“My grandchild will live in America,” Patrick’s mother says matter-of-factly.

Tiffany tells Thais she doesn’t think she wants to live in America, and repeats it in a later interview, which makes Thais feel even more voiceless.

Patrick’s mom says her oxygen tank is running low and they have to leave, cutting short an uncomfortable conversation.

Next Time

Bilal’s sister Nefertari shows Shaeeda the wedding dress she made for her. It’s huge, formless and not at all what Shaeeda wants, but Nefertari says, “Sometimes the customer doesn’t really know what they want.”

Jibri FaceTimes with his mother and asks her if he can get her a last minute ticket to California for his wedding; she says, “Umm.” Patrick and Thais are partying on a yacht with his friends and one of them tells Thais that if she’s thinking of breaking up with Patrick, she should do it now. “I don’t want to hurt Patrick, but my dad’s opinion is more important to me,” Thais says.

Meanwhile, Yve tells her friend Rochelle that she has “frigid feet” about marrying Mohamed, and Rochelle reminds her that she was a runaway bride and that’s always an option. Kobe and Emily have an argument about trust the night before their wedding that has him telling her once again to eff off. And Bini is waiting for Ari at the altar, but all we see is a closed door. Will these two say “I do?” Stay tuned!

90 Day Fiancé, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (Streaming, discovery+)