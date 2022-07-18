‘The Powerpuff Girls’ & ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends’ Reboots in Works

Reboots of The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends are officially in the works at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE).

Development on the titles has officially begun with Emmy-winning creator, producer, and director Craig McCracken who began his career with Hanna Barbera Cartoons in 1992. McCracken is officially attached to develop both projects.

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” said Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. “Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

In The Powerpuff Girls reboot, the series expands upon the world of the original series as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup face-off against various villains including a few familiar foes and new threats. Originally debuting on Cartoon Network in 1998, The Powerpuff Girls earned two Emmys and countless animation honors throughout its run.

Meanwhile, the reboot of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends will see the show return as an original preschool animated series welcoming a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends. Despite their young age, this new lot of characters will be just as silly and playful as the original bunch introduced in the first six seasons of the critically acclaimed favorite.

Sarah Fell is set to oversee the development of both shows at the studio which is currently in production on titles like The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Also recently announced as in development is the stop-motion animated reboot of Wacky Races starring Dastardly and Muttley. Keep an eye out for more on The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends reboots as they take shape.