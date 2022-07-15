Martin Lawrence Joins ‘Demascus’ Series at AMC

Martin Lawrence is heading back to television with a role in AMC‘s forthcoming series Demascus.

The actor will appear in a recurring capacity across three of the show’s six episodes in the role of Uncle Forty, a relative of the titular character portrayed by Okieriete Onaodowan. This will be Lawrence’s first TV role since appearing in the 2014 sitcom, Partners.

Demascus is a half-hour character-driven exploration of life as an ordinary Black man in America today, centering on 33-year-old Demascus (Onaodowan). The series is created by writer and playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisolm which will be showrun by Kirk Moore, executive produced by Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions, and produced by Myki Bajaj.

Viewers will follow along as Demascus goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. The series follows these vivid psychological explorations as well as Demascus’ life in his primary reality.

As for Lawrence’s Uncle Forty, he’s described as a man who has seen better days and is currently in decline with his health. Even with these complications, he’s the self-proclaimed family patriarch who is eager to be acknowledged that way.

Along with Lawrence and Onaodowan, Demascus stars Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, and Shakira Ja’nai Paye. First ordered to series in February as part of AMC’s script-to-series development model, Demascus set Onaodowan as its lead back in May. Stay tuned for more on the series and Lawrence’s role when it arrives on AMC.

Demascus, Series Premiere, TBA, AMC