‘Station 19’ Alum Okieriete Onaodowan to Star in AMC’s ‘Demascus’

Okieriete Onaodowan, best known for playing Dean Miller in the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off series Station 19, has been cast in the title role of the upcoming AMC sci-fi comedy series Demascus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Onaodowan will play the titular Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man who undergoes a journey of self-discovery by diving into the world of digital psychiatry and using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.

The six-episode, half-hour series was created by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Kirk Moore (American Crime). Mark Johnson (Better Call Saul) executive produces on behalf of Gran Via Productions. AMC Studios produces.

Onaodowan got his big break on Broadway, starring in productions such as Rocky the Musical, Cyrano de Bergerac, and American Idiot. In addition, he originated the roles of James Madison and Hercules Mulligan in the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton and won a Grammy Award as part of the cast album of the Lin-Manuel Miranda production.

His television work includes portraying hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa in Netflix’s The Get Down and the recurring character Anthony in HBO’s Ballers. However, he is most recognized for playing firefighter Dean Miller in ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff Station 19 — he bid farewell to the series in November after a five season run.

Onaodowan will next be seen in the fourth season of Amazon Prime Video’s Jack Ryan series from Tom Clancy.

Demascus is expected to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023. It was given a series order back in February under the network’s script to series model.

Demascus, TBA, AMC and AMC+