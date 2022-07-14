‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Sets Premiere as Paramount+ Unveils First Trailer (VIDEO)

Paramount+‘s new adult animated series Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head has set a premiere date as the show will debut Thursday, August 4.

The new series follows the recently released Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe as well as the 1996 classic movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America both of which are available to stream on the platform. In Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and “stupider than ever.”

From creator, voice performer, writer, producer, and director Mike Judge, the new series offer up fresh adventures for the iconic pop-culture duo as teased in the trailer, below. Along with the upcoming show’s arrival, Judge is set to appear during Paramount+’s slate of panels at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21 at 4:45 p.m. PT in Ballroom 20. The event will see Judge and moderator Paul Scheer discuss the upcoming show and the recent film while also unveiling an exclusive look at the series.

Beavis and Butt-Head first arrived in Judge’s 1992 short film Frog Baseball which was broadcast by MTV’s Liquid Television. The characters went on to star in the seven-season run of Beavis and Butt-Head which aired from 1993 to 1997 on MTV. The show was revived for an eighth season in 2011.

Along with Beavis and Butt-Head, Mike Judge also created shows like King of the Hill and HBO‘s Silicon Valley. He executive produces this newest series alongside Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio.

Catch the trailer, below, and don’t miss Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head when it begins streaming on Paramount+ this August.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 4, Paramount+