It’s the same dead world we’ve been following for 11 seasons of The Walking Dead (as well as seven seasons of Fear the Walking Dead and two of World Beyond) but the newest series in the TWD Universe is introducing a set of new stories — and AMC has released a teaser offering a look at them.

The episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 14 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+. The first two episodes will be available to stream that night, then subsequent episodes will drop one week early, beginning Sunday, August 21. Watch the teaser:

Tales of the Walking Dead features six original one-hour standalone episodes with new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. While each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view, the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. The series will offer a chance to discover more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

The anthology stars Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton (who played Alpha on The Walking Dead in Seasons 9 and 10), Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda, and Danny Ramirez.

Tales of the Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell. Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, and Ron Underwood each directed one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis directing the other three.

Tales of the Walking Dead, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 14, 9/8c, AMC & AMC+