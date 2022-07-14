‘The Bear’: FX Renews Chicago Kitchen Drama for Season 2

FX has ordered a second serving of the breakout hit The Bear just a month after its eight-episode first season dropped on June 23.

The Chicago-set series revolves around Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world who comes home to run his family sandwich shop after the heartbreaking death of his brother. The series follows Carmy as he balances the struggles of small business ownership with his hard-headed kitchen staff and strained familial relationships.

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo… We can’t wait to get to work on season 2.”

“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023,” added Storer and Calo.

In addition to White, the series stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Abby Elliott as Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak.

Storer and Calo serve as showrunners, executive producers, writers, and directors on the show. Hiro Murai (Atlanta) and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven) of Super Frog and Josh Senior also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.

