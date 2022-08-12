‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Boss Talks Pushing the Boundaries of the Universe

In this six-episode anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead, the latest of AMC’s Dead spinoffs, new characters — in different locations — try to survive in the zombie-infested world.

The first installment takes viewers on a road trip with lonely Doomsday prepper Joe (Terry Crews). He sets off to find a friend he made online before the apocalypse began and crosses paths with free-spirited Evie (Olivia Munn).

“They form this charming odd couple,” says showrunner Channing Powell. “She’s a fly-by-the-seat-of-her-pants, crystal-loving, organic-farming hippie who has somehow thrived at the end of the world.” Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the 1970s-inspired saga, however, is its tone.

“I don’t think people equate Walking Dead with humor very often,” Powell says, “but you will see that Joe and Evie still have to find happiness in the smaller moments. It’s sweet.”

As for future episodes, look for Anthony Edwards as a naturalist studying walker evolution and Parker Posey playing an insurance company office manager in a tale that Powell says “pushes the boundaries” of the franchise: “I’m curious to know if people want something different.”

Tales of the Walking Dead, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 14, 9/8c, AMC