“There was a time when the world was so young, there had not yet been a sunrise but even then, there was light.”

Following a teaser that aired during the Super Bowl and a special sneak peek for Prime subscribers, Prime Video has unveiled a new preview for its highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And with it clocking in at two and a half minutes, there is a lot to see.

The teaser offers a first look at some of the legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor — Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). (Other Númenóreans recently announced are Leon Wadham’s Kemen and Ema Horvath’s Eärien).

Also glimpsed in the teaser are Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) — who insists it’s not yet time for her to stop fighting after what she’s seen and because “the enemy is still out there” — Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). The Harfoots — Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards), and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry) — “have each other” and are “safe.”

Also seen are The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

Watch the video, teasing a darkness that is the end for “all peoples” and offering a look at some of the realms — including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór — below.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. It is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The series begins in a time of relative peace and follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The cast also includes Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, and Dylan Smith.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Also serving as executive producers are Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs, along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Series Premiere, Friday, September 2, Prime Video