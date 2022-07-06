Amazon Offers ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Sneak Peek for Prime Members (VIDEO)

We’re still a couple months away from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series premiere on Prime Video — and we already know it’ll be back for a second season! — but some fans don’t have to wait any longer to get a sneak peek.

The streaming service has released a new sneak peek exclusively for Prime Members for 48 hours. The clip itself is 58 seconds long, and Amazon shared seven seconds of it in the tweet below. The clip offers a look at the “strange” skies, the sweeping landscape of the series, as well as its kingdoms and characters. Plus, it ends with the reveal that a new teaser will be coming on July 14.

Watch the full sneak peek exclusively for Prime Members on https://t.co/Sw8xN6skP7. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/fGkEHtngz3 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 6, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The series starts in a time of relative peace, then follows both new and familiar characters confronting the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Series Premiere, Friday, September 2, Prime Video