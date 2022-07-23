‘Uncoupled’ Creators on Why a Breakup Is a Good Jumping-Off Point for a Rom-Com

And just like that, he’s single. In this Sex and the City–like dramedy, Uncoupled, from cocreators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, fortysomething real estate agent Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) is dumped at the birthday party he planned for longtime love Colin (Tuc Watkins). Ouch.

Now heartbroken, Michael picks up the pieces — and explores the intricacies of dating as a gay man of a certain age.

Luckily, he has support from besties Suzanne (Tisha Campbell), Billy (Emerson Brooks), and Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas), plus a newly divorced client (Marcia Gay Harden).

Star and Richman conceived Uncoupled after several real-life long-term relationships they knew of “imploded in a very specific way. It’s your worst nightmare but also a great jumping-off point for a romantic comedy.”

Ultimately, they say the show proves “on the other side of the worst thing that can happen is hope.”

Uncoupled, Series Premiere, Friday, July 29, Netflix