‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas & Stephen Graham to Lead Netflix Series ‘Bodies’

Unorthodox star Shira Haas and Boardwalk Empire alum Stephen Graham have joined the cast for Netflix‘s upcoming drama Bodies, based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer.

According to Deadline, Graham will play Elias Mannix, a central character in the story, while Haas will play one of the investigating officers, DC Maplewood. They join the previously announced Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), Kyler Soller (The Inheritance), and Amaka Okafor (The Responder).

Created by Torchwood writer Paul Tomalin, the eight-part drama centers on four detectives in four different London eras, all investigating the same murder. The narrative covers the 1890s, the 1940s, the 2010s, and the post-apocalyptic 2050. It is produced by Moonage Pictures’ Will Gould and Frith Tiplady and directed by Marco Kreutzpaintner (Beat) and Haolu Wang (Doctor Who).

Haas is an Israeli actress who had her breakout in the Israeli television drama series Shtisel. She is best known for portraying Esther Shapiro in the Netflix series Unorthodox, for which she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Her other credits include the films Foxtrot, The Zookeeper’s Wife, and Mary Magdalene.

Graham, meanwhile, is a prolific British actor known for portraying Al Capone on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. He was recently nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in the BBC prison drama Time. His other credits include This Is England, Line of Duty, Save Me, The North Water, Help, and Peaky Blinders.

Spencer’s eight-issue graphic novel was first published in 2014. The different eras were represented in different genres of the murder mystery, from the classic Victorian detective saga, the World War 2 era detective noir, present-day urban police drama, and dystopian science-fiction. Spencer died on 16 February 2021 at the age of 59.

