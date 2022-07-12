‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey to Play Matt Bomer’s Lover in Showtime’s ‘Fellow Travelers’

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton, is set to star as Matt Bomer‘s secret lover in the upcoming Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers.

According to Deadline, Bailey will portray Tim Laughlin, a young Fordham University graduate, earnest about his political and religious convictions and filled with optimism about the post-WWII future. Tim’s life is thrown into chaos when he meets and falls for Bomer’s handsome and charismatic Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller, a wealthy, behind-the-scenes politician.

The pair begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. The story follows Hawk and Tim across four decades, as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, all while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel of the same name, Fellow Travelers is created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner and also stars Girls alum Allison Williams, who portrays Lucy Smith, the daughter of a prominent U.S. Senator who has known Hawk since they were teenagers. Bomer and Nyswaner executive produce the series alongside Robbie Rogers and Daniel Minahan, who will direct the first two episodes.

In addition to his role in Bridgerton, Bailey is known for playing Olly Stevens in the hit British crime drama Broadchurch and Sam in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy series Crashing. His other credits include Chewing Gum, W1A, Doctor Who, Hooten & the Lady, and Jack Ryan.

Bomer, meanwhile, currently stars as Larry Trainor on the superhero series Doom Patrol. His previous credits include The Sinner, Will & Grace, American Horror Story: Hotel, The Last Tycoon, and White Collar.

Fellow Travelers, TBA, Showtime