‘Better Call Saul’ Showrunner Reveals Final Episodes Throw ‘Breaking Bad’ Into a New Light

Better Call Saul‘s final episodes are gearing up to be a memorable affair as fans will finally learn how Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) became the criminal lawyer they knew and loved on Breaking Bad.

“I got to say these last six episodes take some turns that I know I didn’t expect when we started this and I think it’s all completely organic,” showrunner Peter Gould teases, “but it’s very surprising in the moment.” Surely fans were surprised by [Spoiler] Howard’s (Patrick Fabian) untimely death at the hands of Salamanca cartel man Lalo (Tony Dalton) in the midseason finale.

Expect even more surprises as the rest of the season unfolds as Gould hints at further twists and turns. “My hope is that you’ll watch it and be stunned and surprised and it’ll make you think.” But that isn’t all Gould’s hoping for, he says he also hopes “you’ll have the feeling that I have, which is there’s no other way, really, it could have gone.”

Sounds a lot like Breaking Bad‘s unpredictable ending that still managed to surprise and satisfy viewers in a way that has us hopeful for Saul‘s conclusion. While Gould acknowledges the brutal death of Howard, saying “it’s an awful moment. It’s terrible and shocking.” He does add that “there are other surprises yet to come, not all of them involve a bullet.”

Among some of those biggest lingering questions heading into the last batch of installments is concern about Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) involvement in Jimmy’s future as Saul. She’s notably absent from the black-and-white flashforwards throughout prior seasons, but as teased in promos for Season 6, more insight is on the horizon.

As for the big returns of Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, Gould says, “Everything you see coming up is going to throw Breaking Bad into a new light.” Whether or not their roles will tread previously unseen moments for their characters will remain a mystery, but Gould promises, “folks who watch this show are going to see a different Breaking Bad than they would have before these last few episodes.”

Consider us intrigued. Stay tuned for more on Better Call Saul as the final season continues on AMC.

Better Call Saul, Season 6 Returns Monday, July 11, 9/8c, AMC