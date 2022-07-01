‘Better Call Saul’ Stars Preview Jimmy & Kim’s Midseason 6 Premiere Headspace

The final batch of Better Call Saul episodes are fast approaching. The midseason premiere for the sixth season arrives Monday, July 11.

Ahead of the broadcast, TV Insider attended the show’s red carpet premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 18. At the event, stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn stopped on the red carpet to chat about what’s to come for Jimmy and Kim when the show picks back up shortly before the midseason premiere episode was screened for press and attending fans.

While we can’t say anything about the events to come, Odenkirk and Seehorn had plenty to tease for viewers hungry for answers after that seriously shocking cliffhanger ending in the midseason finale, “Plan and Execution.” As viewers will recall, the couple followed through with their takedown scheme against Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).

Unfortunately, when the lawyer pieced the puzzle together, he confronted his tormenters in their apartment unaware that they were about to have another surprise guest that evening. Lalo (Tony Dalton) certainly made an entrance as he greeted the startled Jimmy and Kim with a silencer in hand. In the wrong place at the wrong time, Howard became collateral damage after posing a few innocent questions.

So, what’s going to happen next and how are Jimmy and Kim feeling after the shocking scenario? In a world where Jimmy often knows his next move before his adversaries can figure out his quick-thinking solutions, he’s been put in a vulnerable position after being taken off guard by Lalo’s return.

“I’ve been waiting for these characters to deal with the consequences of their crazy choices,” Odenkirk admits. “This is what’s [happening] here,” he teases. Considering Kim’s desire to push things over the edge by pursuing the scheme against Howard, she must be feeling some level of guilt, right?

“There’s a lot of guilt,” Seehorn tells us. “I also think it’s psychologically something you don’t come back from easily,” she adds, noting, “I can’t reveal anything, but I do think that it’s a seismic shift that would happen in anybody’s brain.”

Seehorn hints it will be particularly tough for her character who she says, “has been trying desperately to compartmentalize her life and believe that there are no consequences to her actions, which is egomaniacal. People tend to pay,” she says of individuals being punished in different ways for their wrongdoing.

Only time will tell how that impact will weigh on Kim and Jimmy, but Odenkirk is excited about the prospect as he notes, “We’ve been watching these two parallel universes [with] Lalo, Mike, the Cartel, and then me, Kim, my brother, and Howard. You keep waiting for them to come together, and they come together in the worst possible way, but it’s totally justified.”

See how these parallel universes continue to weave in and out of each other as the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul airs on AMC.

Better Call Saul, Season 6 Returns, Monday, July 11, 9/8c, AMC