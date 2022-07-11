Kelly Rizzo Shares Touching Tribute to Husband Bob Saget Six Months After His Death (VIDEO)

It’s been six months since beloved comedian Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando hotel room, and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, has marked the occasion with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband,” wrote the Eat Travel Rock TV host. “6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling and warmth.” Alongside the caption, Rizzo shared a montage of video clips of herself and Saget set to Bruce Springsteen’s “Land of Hope and Dreams.”

Despite the tragic passing, Rizzo noted how she has spent the past six months “looking for silver linings” as she is “learning how to brave the world” without her husband. “6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together,” she continued.

“6 months of continuing to love, laugh and live because that’s what you would want … what you’d insist upon. Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you … and dear God do we ever. We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you.”

The Full House star died on January 9 at 65-years-old, just hours after performing a stand-up show in Orlando, Florida. His death was later determined to have been caused by blunt head trauma from a presumed fall.

“It is the most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head. The manner of death is accident,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua D. Stephany (via CNN) back in March.