‘Twin Peaks’ Star Lenny Von Dohlen Dies at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, who was best known for playing the agoraphobic orchid-growing Harold Smith on David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 64.

Von Dohlen passed away Tuesday, July 5, at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness, his longtime manager, Steven J. Wolfe, has confirmed. His sister, Catherine Von Dohlen, posted a tribute to him announcing his passing on Facebook on July 7. “The world lost a magnificent man on July 5,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with her brother. ” Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory.”

In addition to playing Harold on Twin Peaks (and the 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me), his TV roles include guest spots on thirtysomething, Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, CSI: Miami, The Orville, and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also appeared in Psych‘s homage to Twin Peaks, “Dual Spires.”

Von Dohlen’s film career began in Tender Mercies and led to his leading role in Electric Dreams. He also starred in Blind Vision, Jennifer 8, and Billy Galvin. His most recent feature, Sallywood, with Sally Kirkland, Jennifer Tilly and Keith Carradine, is in post-production. His work in theater included Cloud 9 and Desire Under the Elms.

Von Dohlen is survived by his partner, playwright James Still, his mother Gay Von Dohlen, his siblings Mary Gay, Catherine and John David, and his daughter Hazel.