’24’ Star Gregory Itzin Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, who was best known for playing President Charles Logan on 24, has died at the age of 74.

“My friend Greg Itzin passed away today,” Jon Cassar, who served as an executive producer and director on 24, wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself and Itzin on July 8. “He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend.”

For his work on 24 — he appeared in 44 episodes beginning in Season 4 — Itzin was nominated for two Emmys, for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2006 and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2010. He was also nominated with the rest of the 24 cast for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2007.

With nearly 200 credits to his name, Itzin’s TV roles also included Mob City, Covert Affairs, The Mentalist, Big Love, and The Practice. He has appeared in numerous TV shows over the years, including ER, JAG, Star Trek: Enterprise, Judging Amy, and Friends. He most recently guest starred in his third episode of NCIS in 2020, as well as episodes of The Resident (in 2019) and Code Black (in 2018). Itzin’s film roles included Lincoln, Law Abiding Citizen, and Born to Be Wild.