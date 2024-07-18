Is Kiefer Sutherland Returning For ’24’ Spinoff Movie?

A movie adaptation of Fox‘s hit drama series 24 is in early development at 20th Century Studios, but the jury is still out on whether the show’s original star, Kiefer Sutherland, will reprise his role as Jack Bauer.

As reported by Variety, the 24 movie spinoff is in the early stages of development, with Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer, who executive-produced the original series, on board.

Grazer previously talked about the project on MSNBC’s Squawk Box in June, where he stated, “Imagine has always played in that zone where there is that high probability chance that it will be successful in movie theaters.”

He added, “It’s great for us because we’ve built, over 30 years, over 100 different products and brands, whether it’s Backdraft, which I’m now going to do today with Glen Powell, or whether it’s 24, a movie that we’re going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox.”

Grazer also touched on how older formats have become “very important” in the current climate, with Hollywood trending toward “already established” IP with “a high level of awareness.”

“These formats of the late 90s and the 2000s have become very important because the streamers…or studios are very, right now, even more of risk averse,” he explained.

Details regarding the 24 movie are scarce as the project is in the very early stages of development. That means there is no word as of yet on whether Sutherland will return as counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer.

Sutherland played Bauer across all eight seasons of the show’s original run on Fox, which aired from 2001 to 2014, and the television film 24: Redemption, which aired between Seasons 6 and 7. He also reprised the role for the limited event spinoff series 24: Live Another Day in 2014.

The show won multiple Primetime Emmys across its run, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor for Sutherland in 2006. Sutherland also won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2001.

Sutherland has previously said he is open to returning to the 24 universe, noting how he believes Bauer’s story was left “unresolved.”

“I miss it. It was an incredible experience,” Sutherland told GQ Magazine in a 2022 interview. “I have learned that you’re just better off not to be definitive about your answer of whether you will do something or not do something. I love playing that character. I do believe the story is unresolved.”

He continued, “If something were to be written that made sense to me and that I thought was going to contribute to the franchise then I would be behind it, even if my participation in that were to be limited.”

Sutherland most recently starred in the Paramount+ spy thriller Rabbit Hole, where he played a private espionage agent framed for murder. The series was canceled after one season.