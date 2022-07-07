Stars of two of the funniest shows on television face off when Celebrity Family Feud returns for a new season on Sunday, July 10 on ABC, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the first game it’s ABC’s Abbott Elementary — Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ms. Joyce Abbott, and Tyler James Williams, playing for DonorsChoose — versus HBO Max’s Hacks — Jean Smart, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo, playing for Feeding America. In our clip, with two answers already on the board (perfume/skank and booze), host Steve Harvey asks Walter to “name something a wife smells on her husband that he’d have some explaining to do.”

Walter’s guess of cigarettes isn’t on the board, and with that Abbott Elementary‘s third incorrect guess, Harvey turns to Hacks. “I’ve got two answers on the board. If you give me either one of these answers, your team steals, your team wins the game, but if it’s not there, Abbott Elementary wins the game,” he says. Watch the clip above to see Smart’s answer and Harvey’s reaction.

In the second game of the Season 8 premiere, Kal Penn and Erika Christensen will face off. The celebrities compete to win money for their respective charities, and Penn is playing for Baby2Baby and Christensen for The Cameron Heyward Foundation.

Celebrity Family Feud, Season 8 Premiere, Sunday, July 10, 8/7c, ABC