Watch! ‘The Exorcist’s Brianne Howey and Hannah Kasulka on Facebook Live

There’s only one episode left in the first season of Fox’s chilling series The Exorcist, and since there are many questions about what’s already happened and what’s to come in the season finale, it was perfect timing to chat with stars Brianne Howey (Kat Rance) and Hannah Kasulka (Casey Rance). The actresses, who play sisters on the series, stopped by the TV Guide Magazine offices in Los Angeles this week for a Facebook Live interview moderated by West Coast bureau chief Jim Halterman.

The Exorcist, inspired by the 1973 film of the same name (which starred Linda Blair and Ellen Burstyn), starts in the present day with the Rance family (led by parents Geena Davis and Alan Ruck) when the Devil has decided to take over young Casey’s body. Add a few priests (Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera) and a lot of praying and it seemed the series was spinning its own tale about a family torn apart by a demon.

However, (Spoiler alert!) it was revealed in the show’s fifth episode that mother Angela Rance (Davis) was, in fact, Regan MacNeil (Blair’s character in the film) and had changed her identity to distance herself from her devil-filled past. (Sharon Gless showed up as the present incarnation of Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil character.) Suddenly, the story shifted as everyone realized the Devil had come back to finish off Angela since he was exorcised from her in the original film.

Now, if you’re caught up, you know that Angela made a deal with the Devil to release her daughter by asking him to take her instead, which he did, and the finale will focus on stopping the demon’s plans which involve, among other things, doing dastardly things that coincide with a visit from The Pope.

Howey and Kasulka weren’t aware of the fandom for The Exorcist franchise until they appeared at San Diego Comic-Con last summer and saw the enthusiasm. “The following is incredible,” says Howey. Adds Kasulka: “The name carries such a legacy and people are such huge fans of it and I think a lot of people were like, ‘Don’t screw up the movie that we love.'”

Both actresses marveled over the work of Oscar-winner Davis now that her character has more than a little bit of the Devil in her. “She’s so incredible,” Howey said. “It was definitely super intimidating at first but then we pretty easily slipped into this nice little family dynamic and she really puts you at ease.”

During the Facebook Live chat, the actresses also talked about the special effects in the show, strange occurrences during the shooting of the pilot, the “hot priest” co-stars and, of course, they teased just how intense things are going to get as we race to next week’s season finale.

