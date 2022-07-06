‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ On Pause at Bravo After Nine Seasons

The property market has closed for the long-running Bravo reality series Million Dollar Listing New York, which is reportedly “paused” for the foreseeable future.

According to Variety, the real estate reality show is on pause after nine seasons. While the network has not used the word “canceled,” Variety reports that the series “won’t be returning anytime soon.” It is not unusual for Bravo to revive “paused” series years later, as seen recently with Real Housewives on Miami on Peacock.

Launching as a spinoff of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in 2013, the series revolved around brokers Ryan Serhant and Frederik Eklund as they represented property owners in New York’s five boroughs. The 16-episode ninth season premiered in May 2021 and followed the brokers as they dealt with the pitfalls of pre-and-mid-pandemic real estate.

Earlier this year, Eklund — who also starred in the Los Angeles edition of the show — announced that he was leaving the franchise. “After 11 amazing years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter in my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “I let Andy [Cohen], the producers and executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together.”

Million Dollar Listing New York received two Emmy nominations during its run, both for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. It also launched the spinoff series Bethenny & Fredrik and Sell It Like Serhant, which centered on two of the show’s breakout stars.

Despite the end of the New York edition, the Los Angeles version of the show is expected to continue. The 13th season of Los Angeles was completed in December and is currently in production on Season 14, with stars Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, and Tracy Tutor all returning.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, TBA, Bravo