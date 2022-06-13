‘Top Chef’ & ‘Drag Race’ Lead Critics Choice Real TV Awards: Complete List of Winners

It was a big night for RuPaul’s Drag Race and Top Chef at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday, June 12, as both shows walked away with three wins each, including a tie for Best Competition Series.

The ceremony, which launched in 2019 and honors the best in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality television, was hosted by the Sklar Brothers at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

In addition to Best Competition Series, Drag Race took home the trophies for Best Unstructured Series and Best Ensemble Cast. Meanwhile, Top Chef won for Best Culinary Show and Best Show Host for Padma Lakshmi, who was also recognized for her Hulu show Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

Elsewhere, Selena + Chef host Selena Gomez was awarded the fan-voted Female Star of the Year award, while Robert Irvine of Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible was named Male Star of the Year.

The late comedian Bob Saget was also honored at the event as his friend and Full House co-star John Stamos presented Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo with this year’s Impact Award.

Check out the full list of winners below.

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Top Chef (Bravo), RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

Shark Tank (ABC)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

Secrets of Playboy (A&E)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

Cheer (Netflix)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW

Project Runway (Bravo)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

BEST SHOW HOST

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) and Top Chef (Bravo)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM

HBO Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV IMPACT AWARD

Bob Saget