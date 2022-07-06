‘Night Sky’ Canceled After One Season

The Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons-starring sci-fi series Night Sky has been canceled by Amazon’s Prime Video after just one season.

As reported by Deadline, the cancelation comes just a month and a half after the eight-episode first season debuted on the streamer. Despite positive reviews from critics, the series did not reach a high enough viewership to justify its expensive budget.

Created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly, Night Sky revolves around married couple Franklin (Simmons) and Irene York (Spacek), who discover a portal in their backyard that leads to a deserted planet. However, their carefully guarded secret is upended when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters the scene, revealing that the portal is much more than the Yorks ever imagined.

In addition to Spacek and Simmons, the show also starred Kiah McKirnan, Beth Lacke, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, Stephen Louis Grush, Sonya Walger, Angus O’Brian, Cass Buggé, and Adam Bartley.

Night Sky was also part of a television first, as the show’s premiere episode was transmitted to outer space, making Prime Video the first streamer to air its content directly into space.

Miller served as a co-executive producer on the project, while Connolly was on board as showrunner and an executive producer alongside Jimmy Miller, Sam Hansen, and Philip Martin.

Simmons will next be seen in the DC comics movie Batgirl, where he will play Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon. The film is expected to be released on HBO Max later this year. Spacek, meanwhile, is starring in the upcoming comedy film Sam & Kate alongside Dustin Hoffman, Jake Hoffman, and Schuyler Fisk.

