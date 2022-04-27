What’s Coming to Prime Video in May 2022
The month of May is setting up to have a solid slate of programming on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee as the streamers unveil their lineups.
From returning favorites like The Wilds, new titles such as Night Sky and the spinoff Bosch: Legacy to a highly-anticipated reboot of The Kids in the Hall and plenty of familiar movie titles, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re unveiling the full month’s slate of what’s coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in May 2022. Scroll for the list, below.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
May 1
Blue’s Clues: Season 1
A Quiet Place Part II
Rumble
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Wrath of Man
Independence Day
Tombstone
Open Range
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
The Guardian
Office Space
Enemy of the State
Pearl Harbor
Fat Albert
Lucky Number Slevin
The Angriest Man in Brooklyn
Tangerine
Europa Report
Blackfish
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Fargo
Valley Girl
The Rage: Carrie 2
Platoon
The Woods
Bad Influence
Taken
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Hitman
Red Tails
Sideways
Tooth Fairy 2
Courage Under Fire
The Namesake
Crank
Mamma Mia!
Shrek
Shrek 2
Battleship
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Field of Dreams
Road to Perdition
Eye for an Eye
Zero Dark Thirty
A League of Their Own
The Ugly Truth
May 6
*The Wilds: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
*The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
May 13
*The Kids in the Hall: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
May 18
*Lovestruck High (Amazon Original)
May 19
*Bang Bang Baby: Season 1, Part 2 (Amazon Original)
May 20
*Night Sky (Amazon Original)
*LOL: Si te ries, pierdes (Amazon Original)
May 27
Emergency
Kick Like Tayla
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
May 1
A Beautiful Mind
A Few Good Men
A Perfect Getaway
Analyze This
Baby Mama
Black Swan
Blue Valentine
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
Bride Wars
Call Me by Your Name
Chappie
Crazy Heart
Dazed and Confused
Deja Vu
Evan Almighty
Eve’s Bayou
Funny People
Galaxy Quest
Gone Girl
Gulliver’s Travels
Hannah
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Hitman: Agent 47
Hulk
In Bruges
Kingdom of Heaven
Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return
Linsanity
London Fields
Now You See Me
What’s Coming to Prime Video in April 2022
Punch-Drunk Love
Safe House
The Adjustment Bureau
The Book of Life
The Good Shepherd
The Hunt
The Iron Giant
The Librarian III: The Curse of the Judas Chalice
The Librarian: Quest for the Spear
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines
The Manchurian Candidate
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Waterboy
The Whole Truth
Tower Heist
What’s Your Number?
Year One
Your Highness
May 2
Hellboy
May 6
*Bosch: Legacy: Season 1 (Freevee Original)
May 8
Sleepless
May 20
*Troppo: Season 1 (Freevee Original)
May 23
Dredd
Bombshell