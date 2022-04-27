What’s Coming to Prime Video in May 2022

The month of May is setting up to have a solid slate of programming on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee as the streamers unveil their lineups.

From returning favorites like The Wilds, new titles such as Night Sky and the spinoff Bosch: Legacy to a highly-anticipated reboot of The Kids in the Hall and plenty of familiar movie titles, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re unveiling the full month’s slate of what’s coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in May 2022. Scroll for the list, below.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

May 1



Blue’s Clues: Season 1

A Quiet Place Part II

Rumble

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Wrath of Man

Independence Day

Tombstone

Open Range

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

The Guardian

Office Space

Enemy of the State

Pearl Harbor

Fat Albert

Lucky Number Slevin

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

Tangerine

Europa Report

Blackfish

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Fargo

Valley Girl

The Rage: Carrie 2

Platoon

The Woods

Bad Influence

Taken

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Hitman

Red Tails

Sideways

Tooth Fairy 2

Courage Under Fire

The Namesake

Crank

Mamma Mia!

Shrek

Shrek 2

Battleship

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Field of Dreams

Road to Perdition

Eye for an Eye

Zero Dark Thirty

A League of Their Own

The Ugly Truth

May 6

*The Wilds: Season 2 (Amazon Original)

*The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

May 13

*The Kids in the Hall: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

May 18

*Lovestruck High (Amazon Original)



May 19

*Bang Bang Baby: Season 1, Part 2 (Amazon Original)

May 20

*Night Sky (Amazon Original)

*LOL: Si te ries, pierdes (Amazon Original)

May 27

Emergency

Kick Like Tayla

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

May 1

A Beautiful Mind

A Few Good Men

A Perfect Getaway

Analyze This

Baby Mama

Black Swan

Blue Valentine

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink

Bride Wars

Call Me by Your Name

Chappie

Crazy Heart

Dazed and Confused

Deja Vu

Evan Almighty

Eve’s Bayou

Funny People

Galaxy Quest

Gone Girl

Gulliver’s Travels

Hannah

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Hitman: Agent 47

Hulk

In Bruges

Kingdom of Heaven

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return

Linsanity

London Fields

Now You See Me

Punch-Drunk Love

Safe House

The Adjustment Bureau

The Book of Life

The Good Shepherd

The Hunt

The Iron Giant

The Librarian III: The Curse of the Judas Chalice

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines

The Manchurian Candidate

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Waterboy

The Whole Truth

Tower Heist

What’s Your Number?

Year One

Your Highness

May 2

Hellboy

May 6

*Bosch: Legacy: Season 1 (Freevee Original)

May 8

Sleepless

May 20

*Troppo: Season 1 (Freevee Original)

May 23

Dredd

Bombshell