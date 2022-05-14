‘Night Sky’: Sissy Spacek & J.K. Simmons Star in an ‘Enduring Love Story’

It’s hard to go wrong when you cast a pair of Oscar winners in what Night Sky showrunner Daniel C. Connolly calls “a hopeful combination of enduring love story and magical adventure.”

The series centers on Irene and Franklin York (Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons), a retired Midwestern couple with a big secret: There’s a space “chamber” in their yard that can transport them to a distant planet.

But the discovery of an injured young man (Chai Hansen) outside the chamber alters their quiet lives. Also set to create another wrinkle in time for the couple: the appearance of an Argentinian mother (Julieta Zylberberg) and daughter (Rocio Hernández) with their own chamber.

Still, this entertaining flight of fancy remains grounded by its stars. Says Connolly, “There’s a relatability to this couple that’s powerful.”

Night Sky, Original Series Premiere, Friday, May 20, Prime Video