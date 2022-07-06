‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From the Season 15 Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 15, Episode 1, “So Ready in SoCal”]

It’s that time again as ten singles come together for one of TV’s greatest social experiments as Married at First Sight kicks off its landmark 15th season.

The usual traditions are at hand in the premiere which introduces five new matches including Lindy and Miguel, Alexis and Justin, Krysten and Mitch, Morgan and Binh, and Stacia and Nate. Below, we’re breaking down all of the big moments from the revealing episode, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Telling Family

The first duo to share the big news about their impending nuptials is Lindy and Miguel. While she shares the update over wine with friends, viewers learn Lindy is an adventurous young woman who was raised in the church and can tend to get emotional. Meanwhile, Miguel talks to his friends over a game of Dungeons and Dragons, revealing himself to be a sensitive individual eager to find romance. While their friends are surprised, they’re supportive of the endeavor ahead.

Justin’s brother isn’t as quick to support his upcoming nuptials, suggesting he has reservations about the experiment. Justin, meanwhile, is eager to find the one after being seen as a tall and handsome “piece of meat” by most women. Alexis breaks the news about her marriage to a group of male friends following a game of tag football. During her introduction, Alexis shares that she’s been proposed to three separate times, but she’s never said yes until now.

As for Krysten and Mitch, she is determined to find her future life partner as she never imagined herself single and over 30. She shares that she’d been engaged before but that her fiance had cheated, leaving her uncertain of the next stage of her life. Mitch could fill that void for her, but his brother is nervous that his long-single lifestyle could prove problematic. Mitch thinks otherwise though as he’s ready to start a family after working as a manny.

As for Morgan, she’s an independent woman who has worked on herself over the past two years or so and is ready to find a partner. Her friends are shocked about the news that she’ll be getting married in two weeks, but they’re wholly supportive. As for Binh, he reveals himself to be a rather frugal individual who is very close to his mother. After experiencing a relationship where his girlfriend cheated, Binh is hopeful he’s on the right track with Married at First Sight.

And then there’s Stacia and Nate. A self-professed “boss,” Stacia meets with her mother to share the announcement about her upcoming nuptials. Driven by wanting to create generational wealth, Stacia is a motivated woman which matches well with her future husband who is an unorthodox risk-taker and financially savvy man who is ready to take care of someone other than himself. Nate’s decision to partake in the experiment surprises but thrills his friends.

First Meet

The brides and grooms meet for the first time as they embark on this great adventure. Alexis shares with her fellow brides that she just loves love and it seems like her future husband Justin is looking for that kind of love after some bad experiences. Meanwhile, Krysten talks about red flags, noting older men are a concern of hers which could prove problematic when she learns her husband Mitch is over 40. While the girls meet over drinks, the men get to know each other over a game of volleyball.

In terms of what these future spouses are looking for, Nate is hoping to be less selfish, Stacia wants an ambitious partner, Binh wants a socially conscious wife who likes to volunteer like him, and Morgan hopes her husband wants to travel to her ancestral home in Japan. As the day carries on, Binh tells his fellow grooms he’s rather frugal and Mitch can understand. Lindy gets on Alexis’ nerves with all of her talking, and Miguel worries he’ll be too sensitive for his future bride.

Shopping

You can’t have a wedding without dresses, tuxes, and rings. First up on the shopping circuit is Alexis who finds the perfect gown with the help of her friends, while Justin gets some support from his brother and nephews for tux shopping. Meanwhile, Stacia and her mom and friends get into the process of selecting a wedding gown, and Nate prides himself on the fashion-forward selection he made for a tux. Ahead of walking down the aisle, Miguel and Nate both partake in designing custom wedding bands and engagement rings for their future brides with the help of female friends for input.

Bachelor & Bachelorette Parties

Ahead of the wedding day, the brides and grooms enjoy one last night of debauchery with their bachelor and bachelorette parties. While the night is fairly tame, Morgan raises a few eyebrows when she gets up to dance on the bar. Other notable moments include a tiff between Justin and his brother who is still not entirely on board with the impending wedding, and then there’s Nate who engages in some interesting conversation with the strippers at the men’s party.

Wedding Day

The first couple to say “I do” in this week’s episode is Alexis and Justin who despite the nerves are going full steam ahead for their big day. While Alexis admits she’s a little gassy, Justin makes up with his brother after their bachelor party fight. Justin’s supported by his brother and mother who join him before he walks down the aisle to wait for Alexis. Once she does appear at the other end of the aisle, a smile breaks out on Justin’s face.

At the altar, they exchange greetings and listen to their family’s statements before reading vows. The two are pleased to learn they both love dogs and are happy to head into this experience together. Before sealing the deal with a kiss which they try to do too early, Alexis requests that they do the Cord of Three Strands ceremony and together they jump over a broom before exiting the wedding. There’s an initial attraction on his part, but not as much for Alexis who despite admiring his height is more won over by Justin’s personality. Only time will tell if they’re a perfect match, but for now, things look pretty bright. Stay tuned for more from them and the other couples as Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime