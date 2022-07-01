NBC Reveals Lineup for ‘Password’ Revival Starring Jimmy Fallon & Keke Palmer (VIDEO)

The iconic game show Password is returning to NBC on Tuesday, August 9, and with it comes a star-studded line-up of celebrity guests, including This Is Us star Chriss Metz and Mad Men alum Jon Hamm.

Based on the format of the original show, which aired from 1961 to 1975, Password will see two teams competing against each other to solve word puzzles using one-word clues. The winning team is awarded a prize of $25,000. Jimmy Fallon, who executive produces the series, will serve as one of the team captains, while a rotating guest will lead the other.

In addition to Metz and Hamm, other guests set to feature in the upcoming series include Community alums Yvette Nicole Brown and Joel McHale, Veep star Tony Hale, comedian Chelsea Handler, model and TV host Heidi Klum, Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short, singer Meghan Trainor, and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor J.B. Smoove.

Keke Palmer hosts the series, which kicks off with a two-night premiere event on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 pm ET/PT and Wednesday, August 10 at 9 pm ET/PT. Hamm is scheduled for the first episode, which is dedicated to the late Betty White, a frequent player on the original series and wife of the original Password host Allen Ludden.

The season will also feature “legacy contestants” from the 1980s version of the show. These returning players will try their luck once again to see if they still have what it takes to win.

Launching in 1961, Password went on to become a big hit with viewers, showcasing hundreds of celebrity guests and leading to several spinoff versions over the past six decades. It was revived by NBC in 1979 and again in 1984 before it became a popular segment on both Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show.

Password, Premieres, Tuesday, August 9, 10 pm et, NBC